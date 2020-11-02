LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington craft beer fans rejoice; the town is getting a new brewery. Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse will open up at the end of the month.

They're located on Railroad Street in the brick building behind Bull City Ciderworks.

Monday was their first day of brewing. They even have a partnership with The Perfect Blend for any coffee drinkers who stop by.

Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse's grand opening is Saturday February 29. They're open from noon to 9 p.m.

