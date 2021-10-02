LEXINGTON, N.C. — Many people don't know that depending on where you live, your street signs might have been made locally.
Most larger cities have a team dedicated specifically to the signage that lines the streets. You might be surprised that the city of Lexington falls into that category.
Jarmaine 'JJ' Page is the leader of the City of Lexington's Street Services Crew. He and his team are the one's responsible for all the non highway related signs in the area.
"They aren't just so we know what street we live on. They're for the emergency services so they know where they're going. It's more than just for show."
JJ wanted to make sure people understand the importance of the signs, as well as make sure we do a better job paying attention to the signs on the road for everyone's safety.