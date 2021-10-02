Jarmaine JJ Page has worked for the city of Lexington for going on 20 years. When he first started, they had to cut out every letter individually for every sign.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Many people don't know that depending on where you live, your street signs might have been made locally.

Most larger cities have a team dedicated specifically to the signage that lines the streets. You might be surprised that the city of Lexington falls into that category.

Jarmaine 'JJ' Page is the leader of the City of Lexington's Street Services Crew. He and his team are the one's responsible for all the non highway related signs in the area.

"They aren't just so we know what street we live on. They're for the emergency services so they know where they're going. It's more than just for show."