HIGH POINT, N.C. — Liberty Brewing & Grill has been around for two decades. They were popular spot for folks looking to grab dinner, a couple beers with friends or a quick bite on the way back from the airport. On Sunday, the popular High Point spot announced they're closing down.

They opened up on January 11, 2000 in the Oak Hollow Mall. In all that time, they brewed beer, served up burgers and donned a friendly face.

Liberty Brewing & Grill's parent company is based in Charleston, South Carolina. They didn't give a concrete reason why the doors are closing, but they won't sell the building.

Homegrown Hospitality Group says they're reviewing options for the building, including re-branding the location, leasing the building to another tenant or just selling it out-rite.

Liberty will keep its other four taproom locations open. They're in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo, South Carolina.

The High Point location will officially close Sunday, February 23.

RELATED: Something's brewing in Lexington | New brewery announces grand opening

RELATED: Greensboro's Preyer Brewing Company announces it is closing

RELATED: The Outfields names food hall in downtown High Point

RELATED: Triad's newest brewery will open Wednesday