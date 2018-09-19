If you want to donate toward helping victims of Hurricane Florence, there are several donation drives going on in the Triad.

Here's a list of organizations accepting donations.

The City of Greensboro is designating 11 recreation centers as drop off collection sites. Donations and supplies are being collected throughout the county in numerous locations until Oct. 5.

Brown Recreation Center – 302 E Vandalia Road

Craft Recreation Center – 3911 Yanceyville Street

Glenwood Recreation Center – 2010 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro Sportsplex – 2400 16th Street

Griffin Recreation Center – 5301 Hilltop Road

Leonard Recreation Center – 6324 Ballinger Road

Lewis Recreation Center – 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

Lindley Recreation Center – 2907 Springwood Drive

Peeler Recreation Center – 1300 Sykes Avenue

Warnersville Recreation Center – 601 Doak Street

Windsor Recreation Center – 1601 E Gate City Boulevard

The Greensboro Builders Association is also accepting donations at several locations in Greensboro and one in Oak Ridge. Donations and supplies are being collected throughout the county in numerous locations until Oct. 5.

Greensboro Builders Association office - 115 S. Westgate Drive

Northern Guilford High School - 7101 Spencer-Dixon Road

Northwest High School - 5240 NW School Road

Rody’s Tavern - 5105 Michaux Road

Devaney Dentistry – 1580 NC-68 (Oak Ridge)

DH Griffin 4716 Hilltop Road

The city of High Point has designated five sites to serve as drop off locations in town. All City of High Point recreation centers are open (Mon.-Thurs.) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., (Fri.) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and (Sat.) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations and supplies are being collected throughout the county in numerous locations until Oct. 5.

Oakview Recreation Center - 503 James Road

Allen Jay Recreation Center - 1073 East Springfield Road

Deep River Recreation Center - 1529 Skeet Club Road

Morehead Recreation Center - 101 Price Street

Southside Recreation Center - 401 Taylor Avenue

Other triad organizations accepting donations:

All three Triad Bee Safe storage locations are accepting donations for baby and infant supplies through Saturday, Sept. 29. Donations will be sent to Wilmington.

The Salvation Army will be at the Liberty Antiques Festival collecting donations on Sept. 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pike Family Farm in Liberty. You can drop off donations at the entrance gate.

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ (1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro) is holding a Florence relief donation drive for a New Bern church community. You can donate on Sept. 26 (from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sept. 27 (from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

Rescue Ranch is currently collecting items (animal food, animal crates, paper towels, towels) and monetary donations to bring to the command center in Burgaw. For a list of needed items or to make a monetary donation visit rescueranch.com or call (704) 768-0909.

All Pets Considered, of Greensboro, and Northwood Animal Hospital, of High Point, are teaming up to collect donations that will be distributed by the Brunswick Forest Veterinary Hospital located in Leland, N.C. Donations will be accepted at both the Battleground and Sedgefield locations of All Pets Considered and at Northwood Animal Hospital located on 507 Eastchester Drive in High Point. They are looking to collect pet food, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, first aid kits, and hand sanitizer. During Wake Forest's home game with Rice on Saturday, September 29, the Deacons will have a Fill the Truck opportunity. Fans can bring items that will go into Wake Forest's official football equipment truck and will be distributed in New Bern, N.C. Fans can donate bottled water, diapers, school supplies, clothing for children, cleaning supplies, toiletries, toilet paper and paper towels.

*THESE DONATION DRIVES HAVE ENDED*