GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Yep! It's that time of year again and we're skating in a winter wonderland.

Break out the hot cocoa, winter coats, gloves, and scarfs because Friday, November 16 is the opening night of WFMY News 2's Winfestfest 2018!

COME JOIN THE FUN!

Friday night will also be WFMY News 2 night, and the rink will be open from 4:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m. for skating fun!

WFMY News 2's Winterfest takes place at LeBauer Park located at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The event allows people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy an outdoor skating rink to show off their skills or lack thereof.

But above all else, it's an event where people can simply all come together and have a good time.

CHILL OUT BLOCK PARTY

Chick-fil-A and WFMY News 2 will join forces for a Chill Out Block Party from 6:00 p.m - 8:30 pm Friday.

The party will feature face painting, rides on the 'Chill-Out' Express, live music, and much more!

Admission is free to LeBauer Park and you can also receive a free Chick-fil-A original sandwich with a donation of a canned good for Second Harvest Food Bank.

For opening night, skaters can also skate for a special rate of $3.00 which also includes skate rental.

PRICING

Kids (5 and under): $6 / person

Kids (6-12): $8 / person

Regular Price (13+): $10 / person

Slide Only (all ages): $5 / person

Season Pass: $75 / person

Group Rate (15+): $8 / person

Private Parties: $300 / hr.

Price includes equipment rental. Payment Options: Cash, debit or credit card; No checks

SKATE TIMES/EVENT SCHEDULE

Monday-Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Fridays: 4:00 p.m - 10 p.m.

Saturdays & School Holidays: (Dec. 22-Jan. 2) 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sundays: 12:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Private Parties: By Reservation

(Hours subject to change; skate time is unlimited for the day of purchase; (click here for event schedule)

PARKING

Parking is available at Church and Davie St. parking decks. Parking is free after 5: 00 p.m. and on weekends.

SPECIALS

Chick-Fil-a Monday

Each Monday is Chick-fil-A Day. Wear your best cow costume and receive $2 off when you purchase your ticket. This offer may not be combined with other offers. School holidays (Dec. 26 & Jan. 2) are not eligible for Chick-fil-A Day special.

WFMY News 2 Wednesdays

Wednesdays are WFMY News 2 Night. Mention News 2 at the ticket shed and receive $2 off regular price. This offer may not be combined with other offers and is not available on Nov. 23, Dec. 28 & Jan. 4.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Every Sunday is Sunday Family Fun Day. Come skating with your family or friends. Buy a cup of hot chocolate and get another cup of hot chocolate for free. A 12 oz. cup of hot chocolate is $2.

For more information about Winterfest click here!

