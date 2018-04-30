GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The man, who along with his band, dropped hits like 'Livin' on a Prayer', 'You Give Love a Bad Name' and 'Bad Medicine' has just dropped $10,000 in the Gate City's tornado relief coffer.

The City of Greensboro posted, April 30, on its Facebook page they had received a sizable donation from the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. Jake Keyes with the city said the money was actually donated to Community Foundation of Greensboro.

According to its Facebook page, the JBJ Soul Foundation was founded in 2006. The foundation's mission says: The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation exists to combat issues that force families and individuals into economic despair. Through the funding and creation of programs and partnerships, we support innovative community efforts to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

It is the organization's goal to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.

Read full mission here

The classic rock band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

(L-R) Drummer Tico Torres, keyboardist David Bryan, singer Jon Bon Jovi and guitartist Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi pose at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena September 21, 2012 (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

Steven Lawton, 2012 Getty Images

The Interactive Resource Center (IRC) have been posting about their donations since the April 15 tornado, including this one from students at Eastern Middle School.

The generosity of our youngest community members always touches the heart. A big thank you to Eastern Middle for your donation to the tornado relief fund. Around $800 was collected by these wonderful kids!

Copyright 2017 WFMY