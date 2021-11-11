Local veterans explain why we celebrate Veteran's Day

Veterans remember their time overseas and explain what the Veteran's Day holiday means to them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Veterans Day was created to honor those who previously served in the military and thank them for their service. One local Marine Corps veteran, Jessica Rambo was a combat cameraman from 2006 to 2016 and now travels the country with her children, delivering art supplies to other veterans who need a way to cope with life after war.

“Like every veteran, you have a hard transition. I left the pentagon as a sergeant for ten years in the marine corps on a Friday and Monday I started school at UNCG and so that transition was not smooth for me. I had a severe opioid addiction. Drugs and alcohol were my vice to be able to kind of deal with that transition but long before it and my injuries and all that stuff,” Jessica Rambo said. She says no matter when you served or if you served at all, helping the country excel is important.

82-year-old Steve Nash served in the Vietnam War as a Navy Corpsman for 26 years. Nash said, "it’s something to be proud of. Somebody can ask me, what did I do for my country, I served.”

Nash’s wife served as well in the Vietnam War as a nurse and interpreter. They, along with millions of others who served are recognized and honored on Veterans Day. Kben Nash said, “it’s very special and great. I never had that before when I come here. I learn more and more. In Vietnam when the company was coming, no one knew who I was. I lost my three brothers. We were all in the military. When America came to Vietnam we came and helped them fight.”

Alice Hixon, a Navy Nurse Corps veteran, and her husband Wesley Hixon, a Marine Corps veteran, said Veterans Day is special. “A lot of great comradeship and you may still have a few friends that you keep in touch with and I say the Christmas card list gets smaller and smaller each time, and of course, as you know there are hardly any World War Two veterans left,” Wesley said.