Our local YMCAs are looking to be provide experience for the teens and young adults of the Triad.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching our local YMCA's are looking to hire lifeguards for the summer swim season.

For many, summer jobs are our first taste of the real world.

I spoke with Larry Burnett, the Executive Director at Hayes-Taylor YMCA and Clay Dorman, Aquatics Director at Price Bryan YMCA. According to Dorman, Lifeguards are of immediate need.

"Our most immediate need is for lifeguards. That would allow us to keep the pool open a little longer, and help get some more people into the pool. We also like to cross train them, so we have some lifeguards that teach swim lessons and the Y has swim lesson instructor program that we put them through."

Even if you're not the strongest of swimmers it's ok. Clay and his staff are more than willing to get you up to speed.

"There's just a couple of pre requisite skills. You have to be able to do 300 yards in the pool, which is 6 laps down and back. Just some swimming level, we are also willing to work with anyone who wants to swim, and wants to work. The desire to get better is the biggest thing."

Burnett went on to say "summer jobs are usually most of our first taste at the working work. So what's a better way to get that experience than poolside helping your community?"