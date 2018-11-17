GREENSBORO, NC -- Two groups stood outside of A Woman's Choice of Greensboro, a clinic offering healthcare, family planning and sexual health services, on Saturday. One group, Love Life, walked there to pray and preach hoping to change the minds of women seeking to end a pregnancy. The other group of clinic volunteers escorted women into the clinic.

Love Life called the event a Prayer Walk. It's a 40-week program with local churches to worship outside of abortion clinics. According to the group's website, they offer expecting mothers counseling, support and help through pregnancy. A representative from the non-profit referred WFMY News 2 to this statement from the founder on the groups' Facebook page.

"Today's prayer walk is just the beginning of our work to bring a culture of LOVE and LIFE to North Carolina. The 190+ churches and thousands of participants in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh walking today were challenged to take steps to do more in our cities by loving their neighbors. With the assistance of our ministry partners, Love Life has helped with housing, jobs, baby showers, mentoring and additional resources to many of the 1233 families that have chosen life at the abortion centers over the last three years. Love Life is also passionately mobilizing the Church to bring hope to hopeless children through our Orphan Care Ministry focused on foster care and adoption options. Thank you for joining us today, we are believing for even greater things in 2019."

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center was also onsite. A public relations spokesperson with the center said they partnered with Love Life on Saturday to pray and offer alternatives to termination.

Volunteers from A Woman's Choice were also in the crowd to walk women and others into the clinic with umbrellas.

© 2018 WFMY