Lydia's Place will be a safe haven for women and families in Asheboro

This nonprofit organization will provide temporary shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A new Triad non-profit is stepping up to address a huge need here in our community.

Across our state, more than 800 families are experiencing homelessness and since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic, those numbers have gone up.

Today we learned about a new location opening soon for those in need of a place to call home.

"Lydia's Place" in Asheboro is designed to provide a safe space for families who are without housing in Randolph county. Once they open up in September, they'll become the first family-focused shelter in all of Randolph County, and Executive Director, Alexis Coleman is very excited about what they will provide the community.

"We are opening sometime between the middle of September, and at that point, we'll have twelve open beds."

By this time next year, Coleman told me the plan is to have an additional 20 beds available, and by the following year, the number of beds will be at 52.

"Lydia's Place is a shelter for women and families, it is the first shelter for women and families in all of Randolph County... our mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness and promote sustained independence for those seeking secure shelter."

But why is providing this space for families so important? Colemen tells me the answer is simple.