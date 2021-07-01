Thanks to a $45 million donation, the university is looking to give that money directly to students.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in December Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated 45 million dollars to North Carolina A&T State University. This donation is the largest single donor contribution in school history, so what better way to use it than to give back to the people that make A&T what it is.

This upcoming Fall 2021 semester will be the first class of February One scholarship program.

This new program will provide 15 new full academic scholarships for students.

Accord to Dr. Margaret Kanipes, head of the Honor's College at A&T, this scholarship will help the continue to recruit for the top students across the country.

She went on to say "This award is going to be eligible for students majoring in degree programs from three colleges across our university. Those colleges are the College of Arts & Humanities and Social Sciences, The college of education, and the College of Health and Human sciences."

Applications for this scholarship are now open, but there are some lofty requirements to be eligible.