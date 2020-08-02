MACON, Ga. — An event was held to honor seniors, veterans, and anyone in need of meal on Saturday.

The "Souper Bowl" was held at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church Singles Ministry in Macon.

This wasn't a typical NFL Football Super Bowl party.

The Souper Bowl Fellowship is designed for families to enjoy warm soup, sandwiches, and learn more about Alice's Place and Lundy Chapel Baptist Church.

People from around the community even had the option to dine in or get their food to go. The event was totally free.

Owner Patricia Duncan says giving back is their top priority.

"Number one, we need to give back and certainly we at Alice's Place and the singles ministry see the power of giving and when we give back to others we know that we'll be blessed as well," Duncan said.

This was the fourth year the event has been held.

WMAZ

