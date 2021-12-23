Man honored for saving York officer from being hit by car

York Police Department K-9 handler Jonathan Rogers credits tow truck driver Jack Lowe with saving him from a swerving car in October.

A man who saved a York police officer from being hit by a car in October was awarded a plaque on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on K-9 handler Jonathan Rogers' dashcam when he stopped a car for having illegally attached plates, according to a post on the York Maine Police Department Facebook page.

In the video posted to the page, tow truck driver Jack Lowe, who was removing the car with illegally attached plates, said, "Watch it! Watch it!" and "Go get him," as Rogers ran back to his cruiser to follow the swerving car.

"Without Jack warning K-9 Officer Rogers, this could have turned into a tragic event," police wrote in Wednesday's post.

According to a Facebook post on the day of the incident, the driver of the swerving car was arrested for operating under the influence and fined $326 for improper passing of an emergency vehicle using lights.

Tonight K-9 Officer Rogers and Members of the York Police Department presented Jack Lowe with a plaque to show... Posted by York Maine Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021