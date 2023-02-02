Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem

Rosa ‘Malikia’ Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called Straw into Gold in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit.

Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold.

It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork.

We spoke with Rosa ‘Malikia’ Johnson Thursday about the inspiration behind the exhibit.

“Initially, African art inspired me,” Johnson said. “If you look at some pictures of African masks, you'll see elaborate hair dresses on these masks. A lot of my inspiration comes from African Masks I have a big collection of African books on African Art. So, I would get a lot of inspiration from those books or from tales that my Aunt Maya would tell me.”

Being the niece of Angelou Johnson has done the hair of many celebrities, including the legendary Stevie Wonder.

"I braided Stevie's hair for about ten years and traveled around the world with him. We went to Japan, Australia, Portugal, and Spain. All those wonderful countries braiding his hair. Because he loved wearing the braids and the beads and everything. He was brought to me by one of his brothers at one of my shops at the time,” Johnson explained.

you can see Johnson’s work Friday during an opening artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

If you can't make it, the exhibit is available until March 11.

