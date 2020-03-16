GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are still a lot of questions surrounding the coronavirus and its impact on the Triad.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Guilford County, but Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said her office is prepared in case it were to happen.

"I think people need to be realistic it is just a matter of time. People should not panic," Vaughan said.

She is urging people to stay home, and practice social distancing.

"We know that people need to make a living, but we also know people need to be healthy," Vaughan stated.

The CDC put out new recommendations Sunday night for people to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more. Currently, Governor Roy Cooper's order says groups of 100 or more.

Mayor Vaughan said we must follow the governor's recommendation because North Carolina is a Dillon's Rule state. That means cities must follow what the state does.

She said she talked with the governor's office Sunday night and expects he will come out with new regulations soon.

As of this time, restaurants and bars are still open in the state and in Greensboro.

She said we will certainly not going to close grocery stores, and she highly encourages not to hoard items.

"It is going to have a devastating impact," Vaughan said.

Governor Cooper did send a letter to the SBA, asking for economic relief. Hopefully that will get approved, and small businesses will be able to apply for money. Mayor Vaughan said we don't know what that will look like and how long it will take.

She is asking the community to come together and help one another during this crisis.