DALLAS, N.C. — Dozens of people gathered to honor Corporal Travis Wells at a candlelight memorial Sunday night in front of the Dallas Police Department, where Wells served for more than two decades.

Wells died in a rollover crash the morning of Nov. 1 on Dallas-Bessemer City Highway. Officials said he went off the road and hit a tree.

Police said Wells was a 22-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, a law enforcement agency made up of just 13 officers.

People paying their respects said Wells was a big part of the community, described as always smiling, waving and having a kind word for everybody.

"That's what we remember most about him is that he could just smile at you, and you would have that smile instantly," said Crystal Bridges, who knew Wells through her involvement as a member of the Dallas Rescue Squad. "It didn't matter how bad your day was that day."

Bridges said Wells was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone else.

"We couldn't have asked for a better officer,” Bridges said. “You know, he would listen to people. People's darkest times, he was there for them, on and off duty as an officer."

Evie Grant, a PTO chair for Carr Elementary, said Wells also served as a school resource officer there.

"He would make a peace fall over you, that you knew that everything was going to be ok,” Grant said. “Because I truly knew that if something really happened, that my daughter would be safe and that he would make sure that all the children were safe."

Grant said she knows other officers will step up to fill the void Wells leaves behind at the school, but she said Wells will be missed by parents, staff and students.

"Wonderful man, not just an officer, just a wonderful part of the community that's deeply going to be missed,” Grants said.

State troopers are investigating the crash and waiting for the medical examiner's report to understand why Wells' vehicle went off the road.

Corporal Wells' funeral will be on Tuesday, November 6 in Gastonia at the First Assembly of God with visitation from 12 to 1:45 p.m. and the funeral following at 2 p.m.

