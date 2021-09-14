'Men Can Cook' fundraising event returns to the Triad

Men Can Cook is the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro’s largest fundraiser. The 20-year tradition returns after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year Triad tradition is making a comeback after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The event will feature more than 30 community chefs.

These are local men who offer donated samples of their signature dishes and dazzle the crowd with their culinary skills.

“They know how to cook,” Event organizer Mebane Ham said.

“They’re excited about cooking. They like to cook. They’re engaging, they know something about the center and like I said it’s anything from banana pudding to ice cream to buckeyes. It’s delightful the food they create.”

The center helps more than 9,000 women annually to become self-reliant by assisting with job placement and more.

In 2019, the event garnered more than $100,00.

Ham said the center took a hit when the event was canceled last year.

“Our doors didn’t close,” Ham explained.

“People needed the service and Women’s Resource center even more last year, even more going into the future. We missed that opportunity, and we missed the funding of course and we missed connecting with our chefs.”

Men Can Cook is October 2 at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard.

Indoor and outdoor seating will be provided.