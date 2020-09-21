Police searching for High Point man

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police need your help finding 50-year-old Robert Wise. Wise was last seen at the Walgreens on North Main Street around 5 last night.
New evidence suggests he may have been in the Fayetteville Street area of Asheboro around 10 pm.
Wise could be driving a 2009 beige Chevrolet Suburban with the Virginia license plate VFR-7901. Heading towards the Archdale area.
If you find him, know that he may be agitated or confused due to a cognitive condition.
Call police with any information, the number is 336-889-4000.