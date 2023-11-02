Roughly 100 people volunteered, boxing up supplies such as winter clothing, blankets, and hygiene products for the victims in Turkey.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake near the border of Turkey and Syria, a Turkish mosque is packing supplies to send to victims.

Roughly 100 people volunteered, boxing up supplies such as winter clothing, blankets, and hygiene products for the victims in Turkey.

Mustafa Cuce is the board president of the Turkish American Religious Foundation in Norfolk. He said once he and others at the mosque learned what happened in their home country, they were devastated.

“Couldn’t even sleep at night because we know what they’re going through,” Cuce said.

Cuce said members decided to gather supplies to help support those displaced, saying it’s the least they could do. Members of the mosque plan to drive the donations up to the Turkish embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

“My heart is with them, our hearts are with them,” he said.

Farid Haq is the fill-in imam, or religious leader, at the mosque. He said while they’re saddened by those killed in the quake, their focus is on those they can still help.

“The people that are left behind, they are going through a lot of devastation. I mean, you can feel the cold. Now, think about not having a roof on your head,” Haq said.

Haq said he’s glad to see not only the three other local mosques chip in, but the whole Hampton Roads community step up to support.

“Like if your finger gets hurt, the whole body feels the pain. And that’s what we’re seeing and witnessing right now,” he said.

But their efforts don’t stop on Sunday. Volunteers will continue to collect and deliver supplies for the next few weeks.