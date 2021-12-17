Autistic son left with stranger at bus stop in Randolph County, according to mother

A mother is upset after her 9-year-old autistic son was left at his bus stop with a stranger. She said she would've been fine if he was just taken back to the school

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A mother in Randolph County says her 9-year-old son with special needs was left with a stranger after getting off the bus from school. Amanda McNamee's son Brenden was diagnosed with autism at a young age and is non-verbal. His mother says he also is ADHD, has high blood pressure, Obsessive-Compulsive tendencies, elopement, six brain tumors, oppositional defiant disorder, and much more. "I don't know if anyone understands just how serious this was," McNamee explains, recalling the incident.

Brenden goes to Southmont Elementary in Asheboro and his mother said he loves riding the bus and loves the school system. McNamee said her son was left at the bus stop with a stranger though, that he nor she had ever met. District policy says that for K-3 grade students and exceptional children, an adult must be present when the child is dropped off. The school system said in situations where the parent or guardian is not present at the bus stop, the student is taken back to school, the bus driver radios the bus garage, and the school is contacted.

McNamee says she would've been fine if her son was taken back to school but that's not what happened in this case. She said her daughter was running 5 minutes late from picking Brenden up from the bus stop. The daughter received a text from the bus driver stating she was on the way. McNamee said her daughter responded asking the driver when she would be at the bus stop, with no response given. The mother said when her daughter arrived at the stop, her brother was in a stranger's car.

McNamee later talked to the principal who she said told her the situation would be handled and that she too was surprised this happened. The mother says she hasn't heard from the school system since that conversation.

Randolph County Schools released a statement saying: "The school staff has addressed this situation with the family, and will reach out to the mother again to see if there are any other issues that need to be addressed."

We asked the school system who is held accountable in situations like this - but we haven't heard back yet.