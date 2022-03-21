Musicians hold benefit concert for Ukraine at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro

They wanted to raise money to help people in Ukraine and those seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For a few hours, people came to Temple Emanuel in Greensboro to listen to classical music, and for a few hours, they stood in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The musicians who put on the concert wanted to raise money to help those stuck in the country as well as those who fled to neighboring countries.

Among the performers were pianist Katya Kramer-Lapin, pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov and violinist Elzbieta Tokarska. They all have eastern European backgrounds. They all wanted to use their talents to help.

"We are inspiring hope, and it's a hope of peace," said Lilia Shwarts, one of the concert organizers, "That's a message that we bring to the music. It's a message of love."

Tickets were $25 for adults. Students and those in need paid $15.

The money will go to two places: the Red Cross for Ukraine and the Greensboro Jewish Federation Global Emergency Fund for the crisis in Ukraine.