My 2 Cents: Get back into a school routine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation for many Triad students is coming to an end and that means it's back to homework assignments and early starts to the day.

It's a good idea for families to get back into a school routine, too.

I remember when I was in school, my mother would treat the week before the first day, just like the actual school year.

Here are some big takeaways.

Students need plenty of rest to perform at their best.

Creating an early bedtime schedule now will help students get enough sleep before the first day of school.

This will also help to limit the morning battle of getting kids out of bed.

At night, instead of winding down with television shows and video games try to get your children to read a book.

The time usually spent watching tv during the summer, will be replaced with homework assignments.

Last, talk to your kids about the upcoming year.

Help relieve their mind of any worries they may have.

The coronavirus pandemic created many challenges during the last school year - from virtual learning to wearing masks in schools.

Students certainly faced the unexpected.

It's important for parents to check in with their kids, and continue to provide emotional support so they can have their best year yet.