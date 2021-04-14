My 2 Cents: Turning off your brain at night

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says making a to-do list can help to stop racing thoughts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for 'My 2 Cents.'

I do some of my best thinking at night.

Especially right before I go to sleep and say my nightly prayers.

But sometimes there are nights when I can’t seem to shut my brain off.

Take last night for example.

I woke up just about every hour on the hour due to thoughts racing through my mind.

Will I be able to reschedule my second vaccine appointment?

Remember that one bill is due on Friday.

What stories am I going to pitch in the morning meeting tomorrow?

The list goes on.

Sometimes it almost feels like a tennis match in my mind with thoughts bouncing back and forth.

For me, procrastination tends to drive these thoughts.

This morning I said to myself, If I just get ahead of these tasks maybe they would no longer be of concern.

So, I made a to-do list.

Starting with the smallest tasks first.

Anything I could get done easily, and in a short amount of time.

Once those responsibilities are out the way, I can focus on the bigger tasks that may require more of my energy.

After writing down my to-do’s I realized, I really didn’t have that many things to do.

Procrastination and putting things off is what made everything feel so overwhelming.

So, if you’ve been struggling to get some shuteye due to racing thoughts, I recommend jotting things down.

It may sound cliché, but it may just be the thing to help put your worries to rest.