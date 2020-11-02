GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mythos Grill is one of several popular restaurants off Battleground Avenue. Right next door, you've got Texas Roadhouse, and across the street is Maxie B's and Krispy Kreme. Folks say they love Mythos Grill, but parking always seems to be an issue. Well the popular Greek spot says they're planning to move to a new location.

Mythos Grill isn't going very far. They're moving less than a half mile away, still on Battleground Avenue. They'll cross the road and become next door neighbors with Biscuitville.

The Triad Business Journal reports construction crews are clearing the land that used to be home to a PNC Bank.

Right now, the restaurant's owners say they don't have a timeline on when the current Battleground location will close or when they'll move into the new one. They say it will likely take over a year, and they're still working on the construction process.

The move will not affect Mythos Grill's other Greensboro location over on West Market Street.

