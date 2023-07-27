Join the High Point Police Department on National Night Out

National Night Out will be on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Each year the High Point Police Department participates in National Night Out. This year, it will be on Tuesday, August 1.

High Point officers and many other representatives will be at these events throughout the city.

This is an evening where various neighborhoods, community groups, and churches host events. Many will be serving food, playing games, and being a good neighbor to the community.

The HPPD will have officers at the events to further promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The locations that have registered with the police department are:

Oakview Citizens Council

503 James Road - 6-8 p.m.

Saddlebrook Neighborhood HOA

Gazebo @ Intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court - 6-7:30 p.m.

Newgate Garden Apartments

605 Granby Avenue - 4-6 p.m.

Williamsburg Terrace Neighborhood

Cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace - 6-7:30 p.m.

Laurel Oak Ranch

6200 Old Plank Road - 5:30-7 p.m.

HP Museum

1859 East Lexington Avenue - 7:30 - end of movie

Conrad Memorial Baptist Church

1920 North Centennial Street - 6-8 p.m.

Deep River Villas HOA

2784 Waterstone Loop - 6-8 p.m.

Riverview Townhomes

3623 Rising River Lane - 7-8:30 p.m.

Carson Stout

1900 Fern Avenue - 6-8 p.m.

Life on Lexington

620 East Lexington Avenue - 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Washington Street Community Association

738 Washington Street - 6-8 p.m.

Williams Memorial CME Church

3400 Triangle Lake - 6:30-8 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.