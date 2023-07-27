Join the High Point Police Department on National Night Out

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Each year the High Point Police Department participates in National Night Out. This year, it will be on Tuesday, August 1.
High Point officers and many other representatives will be at these events throughout the city.
This is an evening where various neighborhoods, community groups, and churches host events. Many will be serving food, playing games, and being a good neighbor to the community.
The HPPD will have officers at the events to further promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
The locations that have registered with the police department are:
Oakview Citizens Council
503 James Road - 6-8 p.m.
Saddlebrook Neighborhood HOA
Gazebo @ Intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court - 6-7:30 p.m.
Newgate Garden Apartments
605 Granby Avenue - 4-6 p.m.
Williamsburg Terrace Neighborhood
Cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace - 6-7:30 p.m.
Laurel Oak Ranch
6200 Old Plank Road - 5:30-7 p.m.
HP Museum
1859 East Lexington Avenue - 7:30 - end of movie
Conrad Memorial Baptist Church
1920 North Centennial Street - 6-8 p.m.
Deep River Villas HOA
2784 Waterstone Loop - 6-8 p.m.
Riverview Townhomes
3623 Rising River Lane - 7-8:30 p.m.
Carson Stout
1900 Fern Avenue - 6-8 p.m.
Life on Lexington
620 East Lexington Avenue - 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Washington Street Community Association
738 Washington Street - 6-8 p.m.
Williams Memorial CME Church
3400 Triangle Lake - 6:30-8 p.m.
