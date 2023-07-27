x
Join the High Point Police Department on National Night Out

National Night Out will be on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Credit: National Night Out 2023

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Each year the High Point Police Department participates in National Night Out. This year, it will be on Tuesday, August 1. 

High Point officers and many other representatives will be at these events throughout the city. 

This is an evening where various neighborhoods, community groups, and churches host events. Many will be serving food, playing games, and being a good neighbor to the community. 

The HPPD will have officers at the events to further promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. 

The locations that have registered with the police department are: 

Oakview Citizens Council

 503 James Road - 6-8 p.m. 

Saddlebrook Neighborhood HOA

 Gazebo @ Intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court - 6-7:30 p.m. 

Newgate Garden Apartments

605 Granby Avenue - 4-6 p.m. 

Williamsburg Terrace Neighborhood 

Cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace - 6-7:30 p.m. 

Laurel Oak Ranch

6200 Old Plank Road - 5:30-7 p.m. 

HP Museum

1859 East Lexington Avenue - 7:30 - end of movie 

Conrad Memorial Baptist Church 

1920 North Centennial Street - 6-8 p.m. 

Deep River Villas HOA

2784 Waterstone Loop - 6-8 p.m. 

Riverview Townhomes

 3623 Rising River Lane - 7-8:30 p.m. 

Carson Stout

1900 Fern Avenue - 6-8 p.m. 

Life on Lexington

620 East Lexington Avenue - 5:30-6:30 p.m. 

Washington Street Community Association 

738 Washington Street - 6-8 p.m. 

Williams Memorial CME Church 

3400 Triangle Lake - 6:30-8 p.m. 

