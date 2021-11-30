NC A&T Aggies tweet in remembrance of Fatimah Shabazz

Aggies grieve after suddenly losing a beloved volleyball star.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students and faculty members of North Carolina A&T State University mourn the loss of beloved athlete, Fatimah Shabazz.

Shabazz passed away from complications of an aneurism Sunday.

She graduated from N.C. A&T with a 3.71 grade point average and a degree in pre-law/liberal studies.

She was a first-semester graduate student when she died.

Shabazz was born on Sept. 19, 1999. She came to N.C. A&T out of Cincinnati earning 2016 co-conference player of the year honors and third-team All-City out of Northwest High School, according to North Carolina A&T State University’s athletic department.

"Fatimah was a remarkable young woman, student-athlete, and leader among our students whether on the court or in the classroom," North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said. "We mourn her loss, a life taken too soon, and pray peace and comfort for her family members, many friends, and fans. She will be sorely missed in Aggieland."

Many students took to Twitter to share memories of Shabazz.

"She was my favorite to watch," students tweeted.

Shabazz evolved into one of the best players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. She also became a part of one of the most successful classes in school history. She came in with two-time MEAC Player of the Year, Edie Brewer. She also came in with three-time, first-team All-MEAC selection Courteney Pitt, according to NCAT Athletics.

“Heartbreaking to lose a fellow Aggie," North Carolina A&T Men’s Basketball tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fatimah’s family and friends, and also the NCAT volleyball team.”

