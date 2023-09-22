North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine to perform at 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

Fundraising efforts are already underway to prepare for the annual event in Pasadena, California.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T State University's Blue and Gold Marching Machine (BGMM) will take its talents and performance precision to the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2024.

As one of the premier bands in the nation, the BGMM is synonymous with high-stepping performances, powerful, yet melodic sounds, and energy.

The band received the news directly from tournament president Alex Aghajanian, stating the band's selection was based on its "musicianship, showmanship and amazing talent."

"This is a tremendous honor and opportunity for the band. Marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade will be great exposure for our students," Director of Bands, Kenneth Ruff said. "Our students work very hard all year. They deserve this. I'm excited for them."

The largest student organization on campus, fundraising efforts are already underway to prepare for the annual event in Pasadena, California, centered around the theme, "Celebrating a World of Music."

Supporters can easily donate by texting BGMM to 41444 or visiting their website, selecting University Marching Band. All donations will help the band with complete travel expenses.

The Tournament of Roses Parade is expected to be viewed by 46 million people worldwide. The 2024 iteration is presented by Honda.

