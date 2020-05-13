GREENSBORO, N.C. — Note: The video above was published alongside coverage of 2019's NC Folk Festival.

The NC Folk Festival announced today it expects to hold its annual festival in September 2020. The coronavirus cast the event in doubt earlier this year.

However, NC Folk Festival President and CEO Amy Grossmann said Wednesday the festival will certainly be different from years past.

"The exact nature of our modified Festival will be determined in the coming weeks and months as we adjust and plan for activities that align with the reopening framework and timeline of our state as announced last week by Governor Roy Cooper," Grossmann said.

At this point, there were few details provided beyond Grossmann's announcement but said the group remains committed to bringing one of Greensboro's largest community gatherings back to the city in 2020.

