Officer shot in the 'line of duty' in Stokes County

KING, N.C. — An officer was shot in the line of duty, according to the Stokes County sheriff.
The Stokes County Sheriff said in a Facebook post an officer with the King Police Department was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
"Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county. As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."
The NC SBI is investigating this shooting.
WFMY News 2 has reached out to the King Police Department and is waiting to hear back about details on what led to the shooting.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
Other Trending Stories
RELATED: Increased security checks at GCS, district potentially adding body scanners to increase safety