Officer shot in the 'line of duty' in Stokes County

The officer is currently at a hospital being treated for their injuries.

KING, N.C. — An officer was shot in the line of duty, according to the Stokes County sheriff.

The Stokes County Sheriff said in a Facebook post an officer with the King Police Department was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county. As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."

The NC SBI is investigating this shooting.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the King Police Department and is waiting to hear back about details on what led to the shooting.

