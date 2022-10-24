N.C. State Fair had nearly 1 million people in attendance

They're now making plans for the 2023 State Fair Oct. 12-22.

RALEIGH, N.C. — 11 days of food, fun, and entertainment made the North Carolina State Fair a success!

Nearly one million people came out to enjoy the 2022 N.C. State Fair, ending things on a high note. Attendance returned to pre-pandemic levels and a new record was set for the Livestock Sale of Champions.

“We were blessed with good weather and we made the most of it, with a total of 960,172 people attending the State Fair this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “It truly was a celebration of our state’s $92.9 billion agriculture industry, from the daily farm families highlighted, the mock tobacco auction, livestock competitions, and horse show to the horticultural displays, Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion and soil and forestry exhibits.”

N.C. State Fair Livestock Sale of Champions broke a record in bids by more than $15,000. Money from the sale will go to a scholarship fund that all competitors are eligible to apply for and to the grand and reserve grand champion exhibitors. Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day was a success! Fairgoers donated 214,010 pounds of canned goods!

“These combined hunger relief efforts will provide 364,100 meals to help North Carolinians who struggle with food insecurity,” Troxler said. “We are grateful to everyone who donated and to Smithfield Foods for its generous gift of protein.”