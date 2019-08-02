ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has announced a major expansion project that will include adding two new continents with features and exhibits.

The Zoo said it will add both Asia and Australia!

Zoo leaders said Asia will feature tigers, komodo dragons, red pandas, and Chinese alligators plus otters and cranes. The new Asia center will be the first of its kind allowing for big events and also a 300-seat restaurant. The exhibit will sit on 8 acres.

The horticulture and habitat design will celebrate Asian culture. Construction will begin in early 2020 and be complete by 2023. It will cost an estimated $46 million to construct.

The Zoo plans for Australia are equally exciting. The Australia exhibit will include kangaroos, wallabies, a crocodile monitor, and cassowaries. Plans also include a walk-through kangaroo habitat. Right now, Australia is in the planning and development stage and no funding is in place at this time. If the funding is approved the estimated open date would be 2025.

It’s been 25 years since a new continent was opened at the N.C. Zoo.