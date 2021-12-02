NC A&T Alumni opens pet accessory vending machine

Betty Crump plans to expand her business to Mebane, NC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T Alumni, Betty Crump, is the CEO of Betty’s Unique Accessories, where she started a pet supply vending machine business.

In September 2021, Crump placed her first vending machine at Tanger outlets in South Carolina.

Crump wants to grow and become a supplier for pet supply stores. She's working to expand her business to Mebane, NC along with other locations, including in Maryland and Virginia.

Crump earned a degree in journalism/mass communication from A&T and works in the health care field in Washington D.C.

As a pet owner herself, she wanted to offer something special for people and their pets.

“After seeing everyone shop at the malls and outlets, I saw the four-legged pets, were excluded, so I am here to cater to them and support them in every need,” Crump said. “No child left behind; therefore, no pet left behind.”

As an entrepreneur, she thought long and hard about customized vending machines, such as baby care supplies, snacks, or beauty products. Then she thought about her Yorkie, Bella.

“They are just like humans,” she said. “Why not treat them like one of us? Most of the outlets or malls don’t have dog accessories in them.”

Crump’s pet supply vending machine is equipped with dozens of items, including dog collars, de-wormers, bandanas, sunglasses, shampoo and nail clippers, cat balls, and bowties.

Crump's vending machines are credit card reader-friendly.

She said they work like any other vending machine: pick the number of an item, and it will drop down for pickup.

She calls her business Betty’s Unique Accessories because she wants to explore other unique vending machines ideas.

“That’s why it’s called betty’s unique accessories,” Crump said.

She plans to explore other vending ventures, including a partnership with North Carolina A&T by offering a unique vending service that caters to the needs of students.

Currently, Crump has an offer with the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport coming soon.