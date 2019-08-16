CLEMMONS, N.C. — We got a first look at the site for the new library branch in Clemmons.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new 20,000 square foot branch off Stadium Drive.

The $6 million project will provide more space for books and for the first time, give teenagers their own space.

Clemmons Library Groundbreaking Ceremony The $6 million project is expected to open next September.

In addition, the new building will have small meeting rooms, an auditorium, outdoor space, and more parking.

It's expected to open next September.

Until then, readers can still check out books at the old Clemmons library branch.

