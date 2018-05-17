WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The BB&T branch located at 2710 Peters Creek Parkway is the home of a new banking and health resource center for the Hispanic community.

BB&T and Novant Health have partnered for the program offering a one-stop-shop for free banking and health resources in Winston-Salem for Spanish speakers.

David Henao, from the Diversity and Inclusion division of Novant Health, says this BB&T branch was chosen because of its large Latino clientele.

“This is one of the BB&T offices with most Latino clients, most Hispanic clients in the Triad,” Henao said. “Latinos know this branch well,” he added.

María Arango, Clerical Administrator for Novant Health, is a staff member for the program, and has more than 10 years of experience working with the Latino community in healthcare, especially Women’s Health.

“We believe being outside of the hospital setting is a better way to connect with the Latino community,” Arango said.

A bilingual Novant Health representative will be onsite on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to help with finding a doctor, scheduling appointments, and using Novant Health’s online portal, MyChart.

The resource center does not yet offer medical services on-site, but could in the near future depending on the demands found in the first few months of the program.

Those interested in these services do not have to be BB&T clients nor is it exclusive to members of the Latino community.

In a press release, Novant Health says, “the partnership with BB&T enables Novant Health to take the next step in improving care for the local community by letting community members know what services are available to them.”

