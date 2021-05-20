x
Sneak peek: New High Point Police Department building set to open in July

After operating out of tight spaces at City Hall and then an elementary school building, Lt. Matt Truitt says this new building will be home for a long time.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The new High Point Police Department building off Wendover Avenue is set to open in July. The department gave us a sneak peek of the building this week. 

There are new conference rooms and training areas. The four-story building cost the city $20 million. The department says it's a big upgrade. 

"Prior to 1985, we were at City Hall in an extremely small area and then we moved to the elementary school, which is where we currently are now - there on Leonard. Now, we are moving into this one. So, this building will be housing the police department for many, many years," Lieutenant Matt Truitt said. 

