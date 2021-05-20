Sneak peek: New High Point Police Department building set to open in July

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The new High Point Police Department building off Wendover Avenue is set to open in July. The department gave us a sneak peek of the building this week.
There are new conference rooms and training areas. The four-story building cost the city $20 million. The department says it's a big upgrade.
"Prior to 1985, we were at City Hall in an extremely small area and then we moved to the elementary school, which is where we currently are now - there on Leonard. Now, we are moving into this one. So, this building will be housing the police department for many, many years," Lieutenant Matt Truitt said.