Sneak peek: New High Point Police Department building set to open in July

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The new High Point Police Department building off Wendover Avenue is set to open in July. The department gave us a sneak peek of the building this week.

"Prior to 1985, we were at City Hall in an extremely small area and then we moved to the elementary school, which is where we currently are now - there on Leonard. Now, we are moving into this one. So, this building will be housing the police department for many, many years," Lieutenant Matt Truitt said.