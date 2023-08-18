Greensboro church hosts free back-to-school donations and fun day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leaders at New Light Missionary Baptist Church (NLMBC) are giving students a big boost at their Back2School Donations and Fun Day Saturday.
Organizers are asking the community to bring items, such as:
- book bags
- notebooks
- paper
- pens
- calculators
Any other items you think a student can use, bring them!
This free event will offer fun activities like video and other games for youth K-12, free haircuts and more. There will also be a variety of local vendors and food trucks.
A free bulk shredding for the community will also take place. Officials will offer free disposal of electronic equipment.
This event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday.
