Greensboro church hosts free back-to-school donations and fun day

New Light Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a free Back2School Donations and Fun Day event Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Credit: New Light Missionary Baptist Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leaders at New Light Missionary Baptist Church (NLMBC) are giving students a big boost at their Back2School Donations and Fun Day Saturday. 

Organizers are asking the community to bring items, such as: 

  • book bags 
  • notebooks
  • paper
  • pens
  • calculators

Any other items you think a student can use, bring them! 

This free event will offer fun activities like video and other games for youth K-12, free haircuts and more. There will also be a variety of local vendors and food trucks.  

A free bulk shredding for the community will also take place. Officials will offer free disposal of electronic equipment. 

This event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Credit: New Light Missionary Baptist Church

