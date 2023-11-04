Newly renovated High Point City Lake Park set to reopen

The pool will open Saturday, May 27.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The renovated pool at High Point City Lake Park will open to the public on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. for the first time since August 2019.

The new pool's features include a 50-meter swimming pool, zero-depth entry with a lazy river, splash pad, play features, and three water slides.

The locker rooms have also been completely renovated, offering more family-friendly changing rooms and accessibility.

The pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public swimming.

The park's train, carousel, and other amusements will also be open during this time. All will be closed Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2.

Beginning Saturday, June 3, the pool and amusements at the park will be open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., seven days a week. Admission to the pool and water slide is $10 per person for High Point residents and $15 for non-residents, with ages two and under admitted free.

Season passes for individuals, families and lap swimming are also available.

Advanced tickets may be bought online. Prices vary per amusement, and unlimited daily passes are available. Visit their website for more information.

Lap swimming will be available 7-9 a.m. daily for $5 for High Point residents and $7 for non-residents. Pool rentals are available Friday through Sunday evenings from 7-9 p.m. Call 336-883-3501 to learn more.

