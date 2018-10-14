ROCKINGHAM CO., N.C. -- Public shower facilities will be available Sunday and Monday at YMCA's across Rockingham county for people impacted my Hurricane Michael.

The schedules are:

Eden YMCA

Sunday 1pm-4:30pm

Monday 5am-8:30pm

Reidsville YMCA

Sunday 12:30pm-5pm

Monday 6am-8:30pm

Mayodan YMCA

Sunday 1:30pm-5:30pm

Monday 6am-9pm

GET A HOT MEAL!

2pm - Draper Christian Church in Eden will have hot meals for anyone without power. Power, Utility crews and First Responders are also invited. The church is located at 1116 Fieldcrest Road in Eden.

1:40pm- You may opt for drive-thru pickup service at the Eden Mall.

