Master Trooper George M. “Mike” Dawkins was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol lost one of its own Tuesday after Master Trooper George M. “Mike” Dawkins lost his battle with cancer. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. said Master Trooper Dawkins fought a courageous battle against the disease since he was first diagnosed in 2019.

McNeill, Jr. said Trooper Dawkins' smile, gentle nature, and love for the Highway Patrol are attributes he will carry in his heart:

For those who knew him best and worked alongside of him, please know your greater Patrol family stands in support of you in this time of grief. Undoubtedly, this time of year brings a combination of joy for our many blessings and sorrow for those not here to celebrate with us. This loss of Mike adds great weight to that feeling of sorrow we will carry throughout this holiday season.

Trooper Dawkins leaves behind a fiancée, Kathy, as well as other family members.

Trooper Dawkins was a veteran of the United States Marnie Corps, a member of the 113th Basic Patrol School and he proudly served Troop D, District 5, in Alamance County for his entire career.