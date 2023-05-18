Northwest Guilford High School mourns the loss of history teacher

A Northwest Guilford High School teacher was found dead in his home, according to the North Topsail Beach Police Department.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northwest Guilford High students and staff are grieving the loss of a longtime History teacher and coach Paul Egleston.

The North Topsail Beach Police Department said a neighbor found Egleston dead inside his home shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to Guilford County's website, Egleston was in his 28th year at Northwest High. The website also said he coached cross country and wrestling.

Northwest Guilford High School is honoring Egleston at a Thursday night soccer game at 6 p.m.

Police said the death investigation is complete, and foul play is not suspected in his death.

However, investigators said the Onslow County Medical Examiner has not yet identified a cause of death.

