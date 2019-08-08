KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Alisha and Joshua Croghan are not just concerned about primary care visits and check-ups when it comes to healthcare coverage.

"There’s been a few times we’ve had to take her to the emergency room because a stomach virus isn’t just a stomach virus for her, it can kill her," said Alisha.

Their daughter, Aria, has type one diabetes.

"There's been times where we've had to get her to the ER quickly to make sure she’s okay to get her fluids and things like that. We have to watch her close," said Alisha.

Their health concerns don't stop there.

"I was diagnosed a couple years ago with a heart condition. I have an arrhythmia so I have to see a cardiologist pretty regularly," said Alisha.

"I see a neurologist because I have chronic migraines. I've had them since I was a kid and only recently sought help because hadn’t thought anything of it and the last couple years I went to a specialist who said you have nerve damage," said Joshua.

When they heard several Triad hospitals did not sign on to the state health plan, panic set in.

"Its actually been a pretty big thing over the last couple years for us actually seeking help for these things," said Joshua.

However, the Treasurers office announced the coverage state employees have now will carry over to 2020.

"The plan's network for 2020 will consist of Blue Options Network and the new North Carolina State Health Plan Network. Combined, this network will consist of more than 68,000 providers," a statement released by the treasurers office read.

The network kicks in January 1. It will be offered to more than 727,000 members during open enrollment.

Deputy Treasurer for Communication and Governmental Affairs Frank Lester says the many discussions they've had prompted launching this program to help patients keep coverage into next year.

The state's Clear Pricing Project sets rates so patients will know how much a procedure costs before they get it. Some hospitals say it'll cost them millions.

The closest hospital to the Croghans that has signed on to the health plan is Randolph Health.

"It would be really ridiculous to expect us to drive an hour and a half to the ER in an ambulance with her," said Alisha.

But, Lester says this new hybrid plan will allow patients to continue receiving in-network care, even from providers that didn't sign on to the Clear Pricing Project.

The North Carolina Heathcare Association sent a letter to North Carolina State Senators today asking them to pass HB 184, which supports uninterrupted access to in-network care.

Wake Forest, Novant Health and Cone Health all said they didn't have anything further when WFMY News 2 checked in Thursday afternoon.