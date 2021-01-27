x
Asheboro company switches to making millions of masks during the pandemic

Nufabrx textile company usually makes "health ware" but has started making masks to help people all over the country and the Triad.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Nufabrx textile company moved into the Bossong Hosiery Mill in Asheboro about four years ago.

They specialize in making "Health-ware". 

Which means their garments are infused with medicinal ingredients that help alleviate pain.

So when our country was hurting due to a shortage of masks, the team at Nufabrx stepped in to help carry the load. 

According to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jordan Schindler, what started as a way to assist the Asheboro community turned into much much more. 

"It was super surreal to see a product we hadn't made a month ago, the federal government was ordering a quarter million masks and sending  Blackhawk helicopters to pick up these masks for same day delivery to DC.

To date, Nufabrx have produced over 2 million masks, and are producing more daily.

