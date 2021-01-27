ASHEBORO, N.C. — Nufabrx textile company moved into the Bossong Hosiery Mill in Asheboro about four years ago.
They specialize in making "Health-ware".
Which means their garments are infused with medicinal ingredients that help alleviate pain.
So when our country was hurting due to a shortage of masks, the team at Nufabrx stepped in to help carry the load.
According to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jordan Schindler, what started as a way to assist the Asheboro community turned into much much more.
"It was super surreal to see a product we hadn't made a month ago, the federal government was ordering a quarter million masks and sending Blackhawk helicopters to pick up these masks for same day delivery to DC.
To date, Nufabrx have produced over 2 million masks, and are producing more daily.