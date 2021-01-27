Nufabrx textile company usually makes "health ware" but has started making masks to help people all over the country and the Triad.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Nufabrx textile company moved into the Bossong Hosiery Mill in Asheboro about four years ago.

They specialize in making "Health-ware".

Which means their garments are infused with medicinal ingredients that help alleviate pain.

So when our country was hurting due to a shortage of masks, the team at Nufabrx stepped in to help carry the load.

According to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jordan Schindler, what started as a way to assist the Asheboro community turned into much much more.

"It was super surreal to see a product we hadn't made a month ago, the federal government was ordering a quarter million masks and sending Blackhawk helicopters to pick up these masks for same day delivery to DC.