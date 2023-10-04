Oakview community shares safety concerns with High Point officials

Among the community's concerns were speeding and crashes. High Point police talked about an uptick in crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point community voiced a host of concerns to city leaders.

The Oakview community called for a meeting with police and city managers about continued issues in their neighborhoods.

The Oakview citizen's council organized Monday night's meeting.

About 30 people were in attendance.

They came because they were tired of nothing being done about the numerous amount of posts from the Nextdoor app regarding speeding and the need for city development.

High Point police were transparent with citizens.

Lieutenant Jeffery Crouse is over the traffic division. He said they deal with 800 hit and runs a year and crashes are their number one call for service.

But they're short-staffed, right now the traffic division is made up of just eight people.

This meeting is in response to a poll we conducted on Nextdoor.com. You will be able to ask questions about your... Posted by Oakview Citizens Council on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Lieutenant Crouse assured residents they are working and getting results.

"So far this year the eight traffic officers have written over 2,200 citations the rest of the department has written 2,100 citations so the eight of us have issued more citations than the entire department," Crouse said.

Crouse said in March alone they gave out 454 citations.

High Point city manager Tasha Logan Ford was at the meeting and gave an update on several bond projects.

One of them included a new senior center that would either be a stand-alone facility or an add-on to the Oakview Recreation Center.

Dories Patrick frequently goes to the Roy Culler Senior Center, she said she'd like to see the new site go up sooner than later.

"We're getting older," Patrick said. "We need someplace to go.

A city crime report was also given.

In 2022 crime was down 4% compared to 2021. It's now up 8% so far this year compared to last year.

The department said they are working to get a real-time crime center, like some other departments in the Triad.

It will allow them to sync up with residential cameras and surveillance outside of businesses to catch criminals.

Oakview resident Jim Bronnert was on board.

"I'm 100 percent in favor of the real-time crime center and cameras, Bronnert said." I think they can use all the help they can get especially being down the amount of officers they are."

High Point police said camera systems have helped them solve several homicides more quickly.