ODESSA, Texas —

Birthdays may come and go, but how often can someone say they made it to their 100th birthday? Well, one Odessa veteran can today.

Local veteran and Odessa resident James Kelley celebrated his 100th birthday today at the Crossroads Church, surrounded by all of his friends and family.

Kelley served from 1942 to 1945 during World War II as an assistant engineer on a B-24 bomber.

There are people who see reaching 100 as an accomplishment in itself or even as something to fear. But Kelley feels there's nothing to worry about and that it's just a normal part of life.

"It's just a number," Kelley said when asked if people should be afraid to get to 100.