One last box: Customers at Price's say goodbye on its final day

The Charlotte Staple opened its doors for the last time Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the end of an era.

After 60 years in business, the infamous Price’s Chicken Coop opened for the last time Saturday. People drove in from different states to get their final taste.

“Every time I come to Charlotte, I’ve got to get some Price's,” said Bernard Gill, one of the dozens who lined up at Price’s Chicken Coop early Saturday morning for the last time.

“I came yesterday but the line was so long, and it was too late for us to get in line,” Gill explained.

Gill lives in Columbia, South Carolina, but that didn’t stop him from trying again, this time taking no chances with the line. “I left Columbia around 3:30 this morning. I got here a little bit after 5,” Gill details.

Todd Parks says he drove to get his last meal all the way from Virginia. "Drove down last night, stayed in a hotel, got up this morning and hoped we'd have a shot at getting a box of chicken,” Parks explains.

He says the closure seems to have brought people together. “I think you can tell by the folks that are in line. I've been able to connect with people from my high school; I never knew them but swapping stories of where we grew up and memories of the community and places that were important to us.”

Parks says if it had to go, he’s glad to see the community showing support. “I think it's sad that places like this closes, but I'm also happy for the price family they’ve been in business for a long time so hope good things come to them and their employees.”