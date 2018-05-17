GREENSBORO, NC -- One month after the tornado, the Salvation Army is still helping those in need.

PHOTOS | Tornado And Other Storm Damage Across The Piedmont Triad

PHOTOS | Tornado And Other Storm Damage Across The Piedmont Triad Tornado touchdown near Gate City Blvd and Hwy 29 and Florida St area. (Marcus Orr) 01 / 52 Tornado touchdown near Gate City Blvd and Hwy 29 and Florida St area. (Marcus Orr) 01 / 52

Following the tornado, city teams worked to locate displaced families to find out their needs.

Currently, the Salvation Army Center of Hope has been aiding six families affected by the tornado with housing needs.

Some have stayed at the Center of Hope while other in hotels.

“Our 86-bed shelter, including family apartments, is usually full. But, we had three apartments open for families that were immediately put in use for those displaced by the tornado.” Said Executive Director Jackie Luas.

This week, another nineteen families who were housed in hotels have been assigned to the Center of Hope.

Bringing the total to 25 whom are now benefiting from services provided by the Salvation Army.

With companies investing to those in need, supplies are starting to run low for some companies.

Furniture outlets in the area have waiting periods of up to two-three weeks for furniture.

In order to help, people can donate to the Center of Hope with money donations, furniture, and more.

The center at the 1311 S. Eugene Street location is currently offering onsite one on one counseling, clothing vouchers, cleaning supplies, furniture, and screenings for housing assistance.

More Things Provided By Salvation Army Of Greensboro Through Center Of Hope

Bus Passes

Hotel Vouchers

Shelter at the Center of Hope

Housing Counseling of Housing Search and placement

Clothing Vouchers

Food

Personal Care Items

Diapers/Baby Food

Welcome Home Baskets

Furniture

Gas Cards

Walmart Gift Cards

Moving assistance – such as moving truck

Additional counseling staff to assist with the increased need for assessments, triage and supportive services.

For more information and to donate visit SalvationArmyofGreensboro.org

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY