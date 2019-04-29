GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Panthers are helping those in need across the Piedmont Triad and across the Carolinas thanks to the “Keep Pounding” Day Community Service project.

On May 1, Panthers staff will be helping out with two projects in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

The projects are part of 25 others happening throughout the Carolinas to pay tribute to the Panthers' 25th season. The Panthers staff will perform service projects in the areas of beautification, education and hunger relief as well as youth health and wellness as part of "Keep Pounding" Day Community Service.

“The Carolina Panthers are excited to announce the organization’s Keep Pounding Day of community service,” said Panthers Owner David Tepper.

“We are looking forward to a day of service for our region’s communities as a sincere thank you for the amazing support we receive from Panthers fans across North and South Carolina," Tepper added.

The May 1 date runs deep within the Panthers community.

"May 1st was selected for the inaugural effort because the number 51 was the jersey of former Panthers player and Coach Sam Mills,” said Tepper.

The event kicked-off as Tepper boarded the Battleship North Carolina to lend a helping hand. He volunteered to scrub the decks of the battleship. The Panthers organization donated $5,100 to the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.

Panthers staff will be serving up to 300 hot meals in Greensboro at Urban Ministry and they also plan to donate $1,000 to the United Way of Greater Greensboro. The Panthers will also work on a beautification project including building a buttery garden in Winston-Salem.

Panthers players will not be in attendance but other staff members will be.

