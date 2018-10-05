WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – PepsiCo’s “Rolling Remembrance” campaign, honoring military members who died in the line of duty, made a stop in Winston-Salem for the first time.

The fourth annual campaign kicked off in Seattle on April 20 and will make its way to White Plains, N.Y., the final stop in the over 8,000-mile-long relay across the U.S. passing off the “Rolling Remembrance” flag.

“This flag came to us as a gift from the 101 Airborne Unit back in 2012,” said Joe Menale, Sr. Director of Transportation for PepsiCo. “Before they sent it to us, they actually flew it on a combat mission in Afghanistan.”

The focus of the relay is to fundraise for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping bridge the gap between government assistance programs and tuition costs for children of fallen military members pursuing a college education.

“As I go around and listen to the children that have received this aid, it touches my heart to hear how it’s changed their lives and how it’s helped them to have just one piece of burden taken away from them,” said Nick Rinaldi, a representative of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

According to PepsiCo Valor, Winston-Salem’s Pepsi Beverages Company raised nearly $3,000 for Fallen Patriots. To date, “Rolling Remembrance” has raised more than $360,000.

Among special guests at the event, Don Timmons of Hospice of the Piedmont, Bob Campbell and Commander Major Stan Colbert from the Salvation Army, Retired US Army Colonel Andy Backus, and Sabrina Stowe, Senior Community Educator Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The event also honored veterans and celebrated local military organizations including Marine League 1075, Marine League 260 and VFW memorial Honor Guard.

