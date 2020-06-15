Virtual Golfing can help out local Boy Scouts

The golf tournament will be virtual to keep proper social distancing, but the impact will still be local.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced a Virtual Golf Tournament. This is the first-ever virtual version of the tournament.

Every dollar raised will go toward expanding the Exploring Program of Old Hickory Council.

According to a press release, the exploring program is career-focused and focuses on young people between the ages of 14 and 20, It aims to give them real-world experience and leadership development opportunities in their fields of interest. Those fields can be anything from law enforcement to manufacturing to marketing.



The council serves youth and families in Forsyth, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, And Yadkin counties.

If you're interested you can register online by clicking here. Every foursome can sponsor an Explorer for an entire year. You can participate alone or in a team. Once you're done enter your score online at this link or email it to David.Page@scouting.org between 06/16 - 07/26.