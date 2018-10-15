BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - The Burlington Fire Department has accepted the #pinkhydrantchallenge to spread awareness for breast cancer. The department tweeted a photo of a pink hydrant in front of one of their fire stations Monday afternoon.

Accepted the #pinkhydrantchallenge to raise awareness of breast cancer in our community. Stop by our HDQ Fire Station (215 S Church St) to sign our hydrant and add words of encouragement for those fighting this fight. Markers available at the site. Be sure to selfie and tag us! pic.twitter.com/S6kgy6Edi4 — Burlington Fire NC (@BurlingtonFDNC) October 15, 2018

According to Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence, Burlington Fire was challenged by the Town of Carrboro Fire Department.

"One of our colleagues there who had been challenged by another department in Cumberland County to paint a fire hydrant pink in their jurisdiction to acknowledge breast cancer awareness," Lawrence said.

Lawrence said their involvement comes a little late into Breast Cancer Awareness Month because of their work in the midst of hurricanes Florence and Michael.

"With the hurricanes and all the planning that had been taking place during that we realized that we were into the month of October without doing a lot towards breast cancer awareness," he explained.

In the past, Burlington Fire Department had matching pink t-shirts they wore for support and awareness.

But Carrboro Fire's challenge worked out just perfectly for them.

"When we got challenged we recognized really quickly that was relatively easy for us to do to put that awareness out into our community," Lawrence said.

Lawrence and the rest of his team at the Burlington Fire Department challenged the Elon, Mebane, Faucette and Graham Fire Departments.

You can stop by their headquarters on South Church Street to sign the hydrant and write an inspiring message for those fighting breast cancer.

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We just want to remind folks how important it is we acknowledge those who are fighting that fight," Lawrence noted.

